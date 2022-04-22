ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

This could be a potentially record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season, N.C. State researchers predict

By Kari Pugh, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago

North Carolina State University researchers are predicting the Atlantic basin will see another record-breaking number of severe storms this year.

The university is forecasting between 17 and 21 named storms, with seven to nine hurricanes, three to five of which will become major hurricanes. The Atlantic basin includes the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea . The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The long-term average for named storms from 1951 to 2021 is 11 per season, the university said in a news release , but the last two years have been among the worst.

There were 21 named storms in 2021, which ended as the third most active hurricane season in terms of named storms, according to the National Hurricane Center. Of last year’s storms, seven became hurricanes, with four of those major hurricanes, defined as a storm with winds of at least 111 mph.

With 30 named storms, 2020 holds the record for the most active hurricane season, with 2005 coming in second with 28 named storms.

Lian Xie, professor of marine, earth and atmospheric sciences at N.C. State, uses a methodology that evaluates more than 100 years of historical data on hurricane positions and intensity, weather patterns and sea-surface temperatures to predict how many storms will form each year.

Earlier this month, Colorado State University’s Tropical Weather and Climate Research Division released its outlook for the 2022 hurricane season , predicting 19 named storms, with nine hurricanes, four of which will be major hurricanes. Historical averages for 1991 through 2020 have been 14 named storms with 7.2 hurricanes and 3.2 major hurricanes, the university says.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” Colorado researchers said in a news release. “They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

Kari Pugh, kari.pugh@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Seasons#Atlantic Ocean#N C State#Climate Research Division
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Nor'easter to bring late-April blast of winter

Winter is clinging on for dear life as calendars mark about a month since the first day of spring. An initial blast of snow and cold for the Easter weekend is set to precede a more impactful nor'easter headed to the northeastern United States this upcoming week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy