Sheriff: 9-Year-Old Girl Dies In Accidental Shooting In Southwestern MN

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – A 9-year-old girl who was shot in the head Monday afternoon in a southwestern Minnesota home has died.

Authorities said a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours on Tuesday.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement.

The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.