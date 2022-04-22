ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 daily update 4-22-2022

 4 days ago
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 22, 2022, there are currently 544 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There has been one death reported since the last report, with a total of 6,823 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 93-year old male from Mason County.

“As we send sympathies to this family, I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to stop the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (43), Boone (8), Braxton (6), Brooke (9), Cabell (26), Calhoun (11), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (9), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (14), Hampshire (10), Hancock (4), Hardy (4), Harrison (18), Jackson (3), Jefferson (24), Kanawha (35), Lewis (4), Lincoln (6), Logan (8), Marion (14), Marshall (23), Mason (8), McDowell (4), Mercer (18), Mineral (13), Mingo (0), Monongalia (46), Monroe (2), Morgan (11), Nicholas (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (11), Putnam (30), Raleigh (22), Randolph (10), Ritchie (2), Roane (0), Summers (3), Taylor (10), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (6), Wayne (6), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (0), Wood (14), Wyoming (10). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

The post COVID-19 daily update 4-22-2022 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

