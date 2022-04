EDISON – In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, the Edison Police Department has collaborated with its local union, Edison PBA Local 75, and local businesses Inman Sports Complex and TJM Controls, to include autism decals on marked cruisers in the vehicle fleet, along with seatbelt covers for Edison residents to let officers know when a driver or passenger in a vehicle has autism.

