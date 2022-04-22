Northern Voices: Leah Lemm Explores Bogs with Naturalist Courtney Kerns

LAKELAND, Minn. (WCCO) – A Lakeland dog is being hailed a hero. The goldendoodle named Gus rescued a tiny baby otter in the St. Croix River. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville treated the pup and said he’s doing much better.
“He’s a very friendly, happy, goldendoodle,” Gus’ owner, Cleo Young, said.
Despite the wags and kisses, it’s been a tough few years for 6-year-old Gus.
(credit: CBS)
Young said he had a tumor removed and during a routine follow up earlier this year, staff at the University of Minnesota found another, leading them to amputate his back leg.
“We thought, Oh this...
