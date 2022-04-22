ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Northern Voices: Leah Lemm Explores Bogs with Naturalist Courtney Kerns

By KAXE
kaxe.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you missed the on-air broadcast of Northern Voices, or if you want to relive the experience of walking through a mostly-frozen bog here in northern Minnesota, click the player above to hear Leah Lemm...

www.kaxe.org

CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: Comet Theater Is State’s Oldest Continuously-Running, Single-Screen Movie House

COOK, Minn. (WCCO) — The pandemic has not been kind to movie theaters. Some have closed their doors for good. But there’s one near the Canadian border that is the longest, continuously-running single-screen theater in the state — the Comet Theater in Cook, Minnesota. About 500 hearty northlanders call Cook home, which means they try and have one of everything. For instance, Carol Carlson owns the only coffee shop in town and the only boutique in town. Both share a building with the only theater in town. But it’s a theater that’s nearly as old as the film industry itself. “I didn’t really...
COOK, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
State
Minnesota State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109 acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of the privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Kids Bowl Free All Summer at 36 Minnesota Bowling Alleys

Kids Bowl Free is Back in Rochester, Minnesota in 2022!. Did you know that your kids can bowl for free all summer in Rochester, Minnesota? It's true! In fact, kids can bowl free all summer long at 36 bowling alleys in Minnesota and a whole bunch more in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois! My kids took advantage of this amazing freebie a few years ago and they had a blast. If you are looking for something fun for your kids this summer, everything you need to know is below.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Naturalist#Bog#Northern Voices#Dnr
Kat Kountry 105

150,000+ GE Appliances Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to People Falling

Over 150,000 appliances were recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States due to a risk of falling. No, not the appliances falling. The people using the appliance could fall while trying to open the freezer door due to the handle falling off. In fact, 37 people have reported injuries. These appliances were sold online and at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores where GE appliances are sold.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Science
CBS Minnesota

Three-Legged Dog Battling Cancer Rescues Baby Otter From St. Croix River

LAKELAND, Minn. (WCCO) – A Lakeland dog is being hailed a hero. The goldendoodle named Gus rescued a tiny baby otter in the St. Croix River. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville treated the pup and said he’s doing much better. “He’s a very friendly, happy, goldendoodle,” Gus’ owner, Cleo Young, said. Despite the wags and kisses, it’s been a tough few years for 6-year-old Gus. (credit: CBS) Young said he had a tumor removed and during a routine follow up earlier this year, staff at the University of Minnesota found another, leading them to amputate his back leg. “We thought, Oh this...
LAKELAND, MN
Y-105FM

Find the Secret Waterfall Hidden 80 Miles from Rochester

The spring and summer I'd say are the most popular times of year for people to get out and about in nature. There are all sorts of state parks to check out and hikes to take. But at some point this spring or summer you may want to consider getting away from the popular spots and checking out this secret waterfall hidden in St. Paul, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
B105

Person Busted Stealing From New Downtown Duluth Restaurant

This is the opposite of Minnesota nice: the owner of a new restaurant in downtown Duluth is calling out someone they say stole from the establishment. There has been a lot happening in downtown Duluth lately. On Monday (April 25th), a brand new business held a big grand opening. The spot is called In Cahoots and it is a boutique flea market with a handful of local businesses all under one roof.
DULUTH, MN
KIMT

Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
POLK COUNTY, MN

