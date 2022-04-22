ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott: ‘Hold That Heat’ Has His First Widely Released Verses Since Astroworld

By Autumn Hawkins
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article808 Mafia producer Southside, Future, and Travis Scott have collaborated on “Hold That Heat.” This song is the first official Travis Scott single since Astroworld...

NME

Kendrick Lamar joins Baby Keem for pair of songs at Coachella 2022

Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance during Baby Keem‘s Coachella 2022 performance last night (April 22) – see the footage below. Lamar, who recently announced the release of his fifth studio album, ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’, joined his cousin on the Sahaha stage for ‘Family Ties’ and ‘Vent’, the final two songs of his set. It was Keem’s second consecutive weekend performing at the festival.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

TDE's Punch Issues Call-To-Action After Hearing JAY-Z's 'Neck & Wrist' Bars: 'Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now'

A JAY-Z verse equates to gold these days. Not only has the Hip Hop mogul not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he’s also more focused on his lucrative business endeavors than rap. So when Pusha T announced Hov was on his next single “Neck & Wrist,” the Hip Hop community collectively celebrated the impending bars from one of the culture’s most celebrated MCs.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says The ‘Family’s In Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On Pusha-T’s New Album

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design,” raps Kanye “Ye” West towards the end of “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the songs off of Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry. Like most of Ye’s recent musical output, there’s a familial bent to his lyrics on this track. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps, per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast).”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES

