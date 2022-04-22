ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

SNAP households to receive maximum benefits in April

By Isabella Colello
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2yId_0fHExQgu00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of benefits this month. All households participating in SNAP will also receive a supplemental allotment in April, including those already at the maximum level of benefits.

Funding awarded for Capital Region water infrastructure projects

This was confirmed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, who said this will result in $232 million in additional food benefits. Since January, New York has distributed over $696 million in supplemental benefits.

“The heart-wrenching prospect of food insecurity is one that no New Yorker should ever have to face,” Hochul said in a press release. “By providing the maximum level of food benefits to those in need, we can help struggling households make ends meet and keep food on the table as we continue our economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Troy accepting project proposals for ARPA funding

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to all households, including those that ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP. SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these extra benefits posted by Friday, April 22. Those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits posted by Friday, April 29.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of Oct. 1, 2021.

Household Size Maximum Allotment*
1 $250
2 $459
3 $658
4 $835
5 $992
6 $1,190
7 $1,316
8 $1,504
For each additional member $188 +
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update, April 19

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday. “As we continue to monitor two new and highly contagious variants, the vaccine and the booster remain our best tools to move forward safely through this pandemic,” Hochul said. “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted, make an appointment […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul provides April 25 COVID-19 update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The vaccine is still the most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you and your friends and family are vaccinated and boosted if eligible. If you are experiencing symptoms make sure you get tested, and if […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Nutrition#Infrastructure#No New Yorker#Arpa
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

How much you’ll get in food stamps once emergency SNAP benefits end

IF the Biden Administration does not extend the public health emergency declaration beyond April 15, emergency benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end. SNAP currently provides over 41.5million people with benefits all across the country by giving families a pre-loaded electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card allowing them...
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy