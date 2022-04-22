ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Coroner: Newberry woman dies after her dog attacks her

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities in Newberry County say a woman is dead after her dog attacked her on Apple Orchard Lane....

