Hattiesburg cancer center gets transportation grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Patients at the Forrest General Cancer Center will benefit from a recent grant award.

The American Cancer Society awarded the center a Patient Transportation Grant. Staff said cancer patients who are receiving treatment often need help getting to and from facilities. This often causes a financial and logistical burden.

Staff said the funds will be used to address access-to-care needs of cancer patients in the Pine Belt.

