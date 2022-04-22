ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg cancer center gets transportation grant

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrzGz_0fHExAoW00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Patients at the Forrest General Cancer Center will benefit from a recent grant award.

Hub City transit lifts mask mandate

The American Cancer Society awarded the center a Patient Transportation Grant. Staff said cancer patients who are receiving treatment often need help getting to and from facilities. This often causes a financial and logistical burden.

Staff said the funds will be used to address access-to-care needs of cancer patients in the Pine Belt.

