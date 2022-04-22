Hattiesburg cancer center gets transportation grant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Patients at the Forrest General Cancer Center will benefit from a recent grant award.Hub City transit lifts mask mandate
The American Cancer Society awarded the center a Patient Transportation Grant. Staff said cancer patients who are receiving treatment often need help getting to and from facilities. This often causes a financial and logistical burden.
Staff said the funds will be used to address access-to-care needs of cancer patients in the Pine Belt.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0