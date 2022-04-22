Multiple cities in Gadsden County awarded funding by state of Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that three cities in Gadsden County were awarded funding for community development.
According to the governor’s office, the city of Gretna was awarded $504,100 to support road and utility improvements in preparation for the construction of a new facility that will create 14 jobs and an estimated $14.5 million capital investment in the city.
The governor's office notes the source of the funding was via Florida’s Rural Infrastructure Fund.
The city of Chattahoochee was awarded $3,789,000, while Gretna is set to receive $2,253,500 from the state’s Community Development Block Grant-CV Program.
Chattahoochee is expected to use the funding to rehabilitate an existing former school building for use as a new senior center.
Gretna will use awarded funds to expand the city’s community center to allow for the provision of public health services.
The city of Midway was awarded $600,000 by the state to construct an education center with ADA compliant bathrooms, 5-station shooting stand, automated clay throwing equipment, and a 5-station small-bore rifle range.
The funding for the project in Midway is via the Federal Grants Trust Fund (FGTF) from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Florida awarded more than $15.6 million to multiple communities.
“My administration is dedicated to building infrastructure that strengthens Florida’s communities,” according to a statement attributed to DeSantis in a news release Friday. “These strategic, meaningful investments will help produce a stronger economy and a more confident workforce.”
