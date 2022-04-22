ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One arrested, another sought for pallet theft from Middletown company

By Felicia Jordan
 4 days ago
A man has been arrested and one other person is still being sought for stealing pallets from Granger Plastics Company in Middletown.

The company has offered a $500 reward for information identifying the alleged thieves after they were seen on surveillance video loading pallets from the company onto a trailer hitched to an SUV. The theft occurred on April 9 around 5:12 p.m., the company's post said.

On Friday, Middletown police tweeted that a man has been arrested and charged for his participation in the theft. Investigators are still looking for a second person involved, police said.

You can watch the surveillance footage below:

