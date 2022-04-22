ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd County, KY

Bones found in south Todd County confirmed to be human

By Adam May
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky State Police have confirmed partial skeletal remains found in a wooded area near Big Pond Road in southern Todd...

