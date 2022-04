LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tens of thousands of country music fans packed Kroger Field Saturday night as Chris Stapleton took the stage for ‘A Concert for Kentucky.’. It was the first-ever concert at the football stadium on UK’s campus - and it was for a good cause. The money benefits a non-profit, partnering with different organizations across the state.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO