ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Former Shreveport police office arrested on malfeasance charge

westcentralsbest.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A former Shreveport police officer was arrested Friday following a use of force incident that happened in...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Man guilty in crime spree that started with murder attempt at Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish jury on Wednesday found a Farmerville man guilty of a crime spree in 2020 that started in a local hospital and ended in Meridian, Miss. Taniel Cole, 42, was found guilty of attempted manslaughter, which is a lesser verdict to the original attempted first-degree murder charge. He was convicted as charged of four counts of second-degree kidnapping and armed robbery with the use if a firearm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

4 masked teens charged with weapon violations in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Over the weekend an East Texas police officer finds himself in the unusual position of being in the right place at the right time, to stop a crime ‘before’ it is committed. “As he pulled into the parking lot there he happened to notice...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

District attorney satisfied with verdict in Officer Chateri Payne case

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury took less than two hours to convict one of two men accused in the 2019 shooting death of a Shreveport police officer. The split verdict led to the conviction of Tra'veon Anderson, the estranged boyfriend of Officer Chateri Payne, for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTAL

Shreveport suspect missing after vehicle burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A burglary suspect is still missing after a vehicle was stolen on Clyde Fant Parkway earlier in April. Police are looking for a suspect they believe stole the vehicle around 11:45 a.m. on April 7. If you know who he is or have any information about the case contact Shreveport Police or Crime Stoppers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malfeasance#Police Office#The Violent Crimes Unit
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
South Ark Daily

Dumas Arkansas Police Department Thanks Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department Durning Recent Search Of School District

On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

“Twenty year old cold cases solved thanks to the West Monroe police department crime scene unit”: West Monroe Citizens Police Academy

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Citizen’s Police Academy is an eleven-week program designed to give citizens a working knowledge of the West Monroe Police Department. Each session consists of weekly classes that meet at various locations in the city of West Monroe.  Classes are held in the spring and fall each year. The instruction gives […]
WEST MONROE, LA
UPI News

Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
WEST HAVEN, CT
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy