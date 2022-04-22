Big Blue Nation remembers Terrence Clarke

Today, we think of Chris Stapleton as one of the best vocalists in country music. Heck, some would argue he’s got one of the best voices in music today, regardless of genre. Those might just be opinions, but Stapleton has a case full of trophies to prove his accolades. So far, he’s taken home multiple ACM, CMA, and Grammy Awards. Additionally, his cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” is certified Diamond by the RIAA. The guy is a superstar, no doubt about it. However, before any of that, Chris Stapleton was a Golden Eagle at Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, Kentucky. Stapleton hasn’t forgotten his roots.

