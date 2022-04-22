ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County now considered "high" COVID community level

By Natalie Fahmy
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I15M5_0fHEvebG00

Erie County reported Friday that it has met the indicators to be considered a "high" community level for COVID-19.

"The cases are not surprising," Doctor Thomas Russo from the UB Jacobs School of Medicine said. "The good news is we're decoupling from more severe disease and hospitalizations."

The designation comes with new safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In communities with a high COVID-19 level, CDC prevention strategies include:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms

"You should probably be using a high quality, well-fitting mask in indoor scenarios, where everyone is not masked, to minimize the chances of you getting infected," Dr. Russo said.

You can find a full list of recommendations on the CDC website.

Dr. Russo said typically, we see a peak for three to four weeks before case numbers drop again.

As for schools, Hamburg Central Schools superintendent Michael Cornell said they have no plans to change masking guidelines yet.

"When I talk to most of my superintendent colleagues, it's very difficult to imagine a rational, fact-based, rationale for re-implementing," Cornell said.

The CDC does recommend masking for school districts in counties with high transmission rates. But Cornell said case numbers have remained low within the school system.

"We serve a population of people between the ages of five to 18 who have largely not been subject to the most serious symptoms of COVID-19," Cornell said.

Comments / 10

James N Lazaros
3d ago

Let's say the science isn't there the death rate slow and below a regular flu level let alone there's nobody else to roll in the hospital across the state they're just blowing smoke trying to make sure they can keep control of us

Reply
6
Related
WETM 18 News

CDC: Over 5 Twin Tiers Counties now listed as High-Risk

(WETM) – Several counties in Upstate New York are now listed as “Orange Zone”, High-Risk counties for COVID-19, according to the CDC. In the Twin Tiers, there are at least five counties considered High Risk, out of a total of 40 in the country. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s County Map listed Chemung, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
13 WHAM

CDC: Monroe County, others at high risk zone for COVID transmission

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County has been put back into a high risk zone for COVID transmission. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "In some ways, I’m not surprised. We’ve seen these high numbers, we’ve been talking about them for days and weeks and frankly our numbers are probably higher than what we know because of the the prevalence of rapid tests," Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Health
Erie County, NY
Government
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Medicine#Disease Control#Hamburg Central Schools
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fatal European Virus Spreading Across New York

A virus from Europe that kills most infected humans, especially children, has now been found in birds in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed late last week that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus has been found in multiple wild bird species in several areas of New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Prepares For ‘Severe Weather’

Top New York officials are worried because "severe weather events are becoming more common in New York." On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week as "Severe Weather Awareness Week" to highlight the seasonal dangers of flooding, tornadoes and thunderstorms during the spring and summer months in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Lite FM

Cannabis Dispensaries to Open in New York State Soon?

As the state of New Jersey celebrates a historic day, one must wonder when the state of New York can say the same? However, one state executive says that day will soon arrive. April 21, 2022, marks the first day in New Jersey history that marijuana can be sold to adults 21 and over, even without a medical weed card. Lines formed around the block, as a number of the Garden State's new dispensaries opened their doors to the public for the first time.
POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd week: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased nationwide this week, while vaccinations dipped, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 22. 1. As of April 20, the nation's seven-day case average was 42,605, a 35.3 percent increase from the previous week's average. Vaccinations. 2. The seven-day average number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

NY SNAP households to receive maximum food stamp benefits in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of benefits this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed on Thursday. All households participating in SNAP will also receive a supplemental allotment in April. That includes those already at the maximum level of benefits. According […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

‘It’s Just Scaring People, and It’s Not Saving Lives’

As the United States nears its numbing, millionth COVID death and shrugs its shoulders at a rise in cases, some Americans are feeling left behind. Immunocompromised people have suffered disproportionately throughout the pandemic, and even those who have been fully vaccinated wonder if they’re really safe. News stories highlight their struggles to adapt to a society that “doesn’t seem to care whether they survive.” “I could just go outside and within two weeks, I could be dead,” a fibromyalgia sufferer told ABC News last month. She went on to say, “It kind of feels like immunocompromised people are getting sacrificed.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy