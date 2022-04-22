ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tenille Townes Kicks Off 'New Chapter' With 7-Track EP 'Masquerades'

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyNOt_0fHEvQBy00
Photo: Getty Images

Tenille Townes is looking ahead to a new chapter in her musical journey as she debuts her new EP Masquerades , available as of Friday (April 22). Her latest project is one that seeks to show that “we are beautiful complexities underneath everything we hide behind.” For Townes, getting past hers was a process she describes as “liberating, terrifying, disorienting, and empowering all at the same time.” She wrote on Instagram of her new EP:

“Here she is. Masquerades. This EP marks the beginning of a new chapter of music with you guys.... I really do think that we are beautiful complexities underneath everything we hide behind. Setting down my masquerade over the past little while has been liberating, terrifying, disorienting, and empowering all at the same time. Pull one thread and the infinity of emotions and doubts and hopes and fears and everything in between unravels and these songs were created from the heart of that place. From both sides of who I am. And from the courage that you guys have given me, lifting up the pieces of these songs in their raw form leading up to here. Couldn’t be more excited for our new frontier together. 🖤🤍”

Townes shared her debut full-length album in June of 2020. The Lemonade Stand is a 12-track collection that Townes said she hopes “reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams. This record is the dream that I had when I was a seven-year-old kid singing along in the backseat of the car. She would really be freaking out right now.” Now, with 7 new songs, Townes is gearing up to join Brad Paisley on his World Tour 2022, along with Tracy Lawrence , Scotty McCreery , Morgan Evans , and Caylee Hammack .

See the Masquerades track list here :

  1. “When You Need It” feat. Wrabel
  2. “When’s It Gonna Happen”
  3. “The Sound of Being Alone”
  4. “Villain In Me”
  5. “Shared Walls” feat. BRELAND
  6. “Same Road Home”
  7. “Light In Your Eyes”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP

I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Tenille Townes
Person
Wrabel
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Caylee Hammack
Person
Tracy Lawrence
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masquerade#New Frontier#Hopes And Fears
American Songwriter

George Strait Wins First CMT Award for Performance of the Year

George Strait took home his first-ever Country Music Television award Monday night (April 11) for Performance of the Year. His rendition of “Is Anybody Going to San Antone” from the CMT Giants: Charley Pride special won him the award against fellow nominees Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, LANY, Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight, Breland, and Blanco Brown.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy