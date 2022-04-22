Tenille Townes Kicks Off 'New Chapter' With 7-Track EP 'Masquerades'

Photo: Getty Images

Tenille Townes is looking ahead to a new chapter in her musical journey as she debuts her new EP Masquerades , available as of Friday (April 22). Her latest project is one that seeks to show that “we are beautiful complexities underneath everything we hide behind.” For Townes, getting past hers was a process she describes as “liberating, terrifying, disorienting, and empowering all at the same time.” She wrote on Instagram of her new EP:

“Here she is. Masquerades. This EP marks the beginning of a new chapter of music with you guys.... I really do think that we are beautiful complexities underneath everything we hide behind. Setting down my masquerade over the past little while has been liberating, terrifying, disorienting, and empowering all at the same time. Pull one thread and the infinity of emotions and doubts and hopes and fears and everything in between unravels and these songs were created from the heart of that place. From both sides of who I am. And from the courage that you guys have given me, lifting up the pieces of these songs in their raw form leading up to here. Couldn’t be more excited for our new frontier together. 🖤🤍”

Townes shared her debut full-length album in June of 2020. The Lemonade Stand is a 12-track collection that Townes said she hopes “reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams. This record is the dream that I had when I was a seven-year-old kid singing along in the backseat of the car. She would really be freaking out right now.” Now, with 7 new songs, Townes is gearing up to join Brad Paisley on his World Tour 2022, along with Tracy Lawrence , Scotty McCreery , Morgan Evans , and Caylee Hammack .

