Lainey Wilson Hilariously Imitates The Emoji That Describes Her Best

Photo: Getty Images

There’s an emoji for just about everything (whether you’re looking for food, sports, a face for just about any expression, or anything else), but some of them seem to represent people more than others. Lainey Wilson recently revealed to iHeartCountry which emoji describes her best — and she hilariously recreated it. When asked which emoji best describes her, the reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist said, as she made a face to imitate it: “I think the emoji that describes me best has to be the one that’s like, the tongue sticking out and the one eye closed, like…” Watch Wilson make her favorite emojis face here :

As Wilson’s award-winning career continues to heat up, the “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer previously said she’s “ freakin’ ready ” for whatever lies ahead (noting that she's especially if the next year feels anything like seeing her song go No. 1 after spending a decade working on her music in Nashville).

“I got more to say. I got a lot to say ,” Wilson said at the time. “I just am so glad y’all are along for the ride. It’s gonna be a damn good one, so hop on. Toot toot, let’s go!”