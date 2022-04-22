ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County COVID-19 update: 26 new, 84 active cases

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 26 new and 84 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

Six of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were six new and 100 active cases reported on Thursday.

A total of 27,486 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,202 recoveries and 201 deaths.

No COVID-19-related hospitalizations were being reported on Friday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 5.33%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people has risen to 11.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,936 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

