ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Stunned lawmakers want investigation after air stunt prompts Capitol evacuation

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mike Lillis
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxWVk_0fHEuk0F00

( The Hill ) – A growing number of House lawmakers are calling for a congressional investigation into the inter-agency communication debacle that led to the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Capitol complex on Wednesday evening.

More News from WRBL

The lawmakers are stunned that an Army paratrooper stunt at the Washington Nationals baseball stadium — a pre-planned event that allowed a small, twin-engine plane to enter highly restricted airspace near Capitol Hill — could trigger so much chaos even as Washington law enforcement agencies are under heavy pressure to improve security protocols following the deadly attack on the Capitol last year.

While the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was aware that the Army aircraft would be circling Nationals Park, roughly a mile south of the Capitol, the agency did not inform the U.S. Capitol Police, according to the police department and lawmakers. The communication failure prompted the USCP to issue a startling evacuation order warning that the unidentified aircraft “poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex.”

The order was quickly reversed, and the FAA says it’s investigating the mishap. But a number of lawmakers think a congressional probe is also merited.

“I think, certainly, we’ve got to get to the bottom of what happened,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Thursday by phone.

“It’s amazing … that not everybody was fully notified,” he added. “It’s hard to imagine.”

Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), a former Army Ranger who served in both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, was not on Capitol Hill during Wednesday’s evacuation. But he said it affected his staff, and was particularly traumatizing for those who had experienced the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

“It’s triggering for so many folks that were here on that day,” he said. “So we have to look into it, we have to figure out what went wrong, and there has to be some accountability, because clearly the ball was dropped.”

The small plane carrying the Army’s paratrooper unit, known as the Golden Knights, had taken off Wednesday evening from Joint Base Andrews, a massive facility just outside Washington’s Beltway in Maryland, and headed to Nationals Park to participate in Military Appreciation Night. The Capitol Police said that while they routinely receive notice of “hundreds of authorized flights in the restricted airspace” each week, the plane ferrying the Golden Knights was not among them.

“The decision to evacuate the campus is not one we take lightly,” the department said Thursday in a statement. “It is extremely unusual not to be made aware of a flight in advance.”

The Capitol Police issued their evacuation order just after 6:30 p.m., and rescinded it less than 20 minutes later, after determining there was no threat.

The scare was short-lived, but forced countless numbers of Capitol Hill staffers to flee the complex. And it infuriated Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who wasted no time issuing a statement condemning the incident as “outrageous and inexcusable.”

“The unnecessary panic caused by this apparent negligence was particularly harmful for members, staff and institutional workers still grappling with the trauma of the attack on their workplace on January 6th,” she said.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command issued a statement on Thursday saying the Golden Knights had followed all the proper protocols for flying into restricted airspace around the Capitol.

“We have confirmed that the parachute team filed all appropriate and required Federal Aviation Administration documentation and received FAA approval prior to operating within the National Capitol Region’s airspace,” said spokesperson Kelli LeGaspi.

In a statement of its own, the FAA appeared to acknowledge that the error originated in its offices.

“We know our actions affect others, especially in our nation’s capital region, and we must communicate early and often with our law enforcement partners,” the agency said, vowing “a thorough and expeditious review” of Wednesday’s events.

Whether a congressional investigation will follow the agency’s probe remains unclear. A Pelosi aide said the FAA’s internal review is the “first step.” And Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), the chairman of the Transportation Committee’s sub-panel on aviation, said that while he’s directed committee staff to seek information from the FAA, he has yet to hear directly from the agency.

“I expect to see the results of the agency’s investigation soon,” Larsen said in an email.

Jan. 6 suspect arrested after allegedly bragging to Uber driver

While such incidents are highly uncommon, it’s not the first time the Capitol has been evacuated over the false threat of an attack by aircraft. In 2004, Pentagon officials were close to scrambling fighter jets to shoot down an unidentified plane flying over restricted airspace in Washington. The twin-engine aircraft was carrying the governor of Kentucky, Ernie Fletcher (R), to Ronald Reagan’s funeral.

Hoyer, who was in the Capitol Rotunda when that evacuation order came down, said it “caused a real panic.”

“Ultimately it was resolved before everybody exited the Capitol. But it was an incident that caused a lot of disruption,” he said. “You would think that the folks who were running this effort would know that everybody needs a heads-up if you have a small airplane flying anywhere close to the Capitol dome.”

In another strange incident in 2015, a Florida postman protesting campaign finance laws piloted a gyrocopter across the National Mall and landed it on the Capitol grounds. He was arrested without incident and sentenced to four months in prison.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), who said she landed in Washington Wednesday night just after the Capitol evacuation had ended, praised the Capitol Police officers who directed the process.

“The officers did their job, they were worn out by the time I got there,” she said.

She was quick to add that the incident also made clear that communication between the nation’s security agencies needs improving.

“We’d better establish a rigorous chain of accountably,” Kaptur said. “I think that’s what it taught us.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Shooting in Eufaula leaves one man dead and another seriously injured

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday afternoon shooting in the area of South Randolph Avenue in Eufaula claimed the life of one man and left another seriously injured. According to Eufaula Chief of Police, Steve Watkins, around 3:28pm the EPD Communications Division received multiple reports of gunshots. One victim, with multiple gunshot wounds was transported […]
EUFAULA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Rick Larsen
Person
Marcy Kaptur
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Evacuation#Us Capitol#Air Base#Capitol Police#House#Army#Uscp#The Capitol Complex
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
FAA
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy