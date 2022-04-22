ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thirty-three dead and dozens injured in Afghanistan mosque blast

By Mostafa Salem, Ehsan Popalzai, CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Thirty-three people are thought to have died in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, according to the Taliban. Among the dead are children, according to Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, while a further 43 people were injured...

CNN

