Golden Crescent Habitat Executive Director to retire in June

VICTORIA, Texas – After 21 years, Cynthia Staley will hang up her hard hat as the Executive Director of Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity at the end of June.

“The Lord called me to Habitat two decades ago for a reason,” Staley said. “But I know the Lord is going to do bigger and better things for Habitat. I look forward to seeing Habitat grow and serve more families. I am humbled that He has allowed me to serve this community for so long.”

When Staley joined Golden Crescent Habitat, she was one of two employees and the organization served only Victoria County. Then called Habitat Victoria, the organization was under a transition from being run completely by volunteers to professional staff.

Under her leadership, the organization expanded into DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio counties and rebranded to Golden Crescent Habitat to reflect the new service area.

Staley also led the organization to expand programming from new construction to include minor repairs, critical repairs and disaster recovery services. This addition to programming allowed the organization to serve more families while sticking to its mission of building homes, communities and hope.

She has been a vocal advocate for affordable housing on a local and state level. She served six years on the Habitat Texas Board of Directors and, in recent years, has become a thought leader among Habitat for Humanity International executive directors.

While she is retiring, she won’t be leaving the mission completely. Golden Crescent Habitat, along with Habitat International and 83 other U.S. Habitat affiliates, recently received a transformation gift from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Staley will stay on to consult the organization on the best use of the $3.5 million gifts for the community.

“The generous gift from MacKenzie Scott is the icing on the cake for my career at Habitat,” Staley said. “It is recognition of the great work our team has done over the years to serve our neighbors in need.”

A committee has searched and identified a new Executive Director who will be announced to the community soon.

