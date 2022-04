By February of this year, 58 percent of the US population -- or more than 190 million people -- had been infected with Covid, according to an antibody survey carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published Tuesday. "We did not look at whether people had a level of antibodies from prior infection that provides protection against reinfection or severe disease," said Kristie Clarke, co-lead for the national Covid-19 serology task force, on a call with reporters.

