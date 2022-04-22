First responders rescue couple from burning East Northport home

First responders rescued a husband and wife from a burning home in East Northport.

Police say the house at Penfield Drive was fully engulfed when officers arrived at the scene just after 3 a.m. Friday.

The 911 call was made by neighbors who saw the flames on their doorbell camera.

Commack Assistant Fire Chief Christopher Ciacco ran into the fire and was able to push the woman out of the window and into the arms of Suffolk officers Shane Wild and Steven Capogna, who were on a ladder.

"There is no better feeling than you being able to save someone's life," Ciacco says.

In the back of the home, Commack Fire Commissioner Jerome Quigley was able to pull the woman's husband out of a rear window. He says he gave two tugs and had a couple of firefighters beneath that were able to get him out of the window.

The couple wasn't hurt, but officials say it could have been a much different story if not for the heroism of the police and firefighters.

"The house was fully engulfed in flames. This is a miracle beyond miracles. All the stars were aligned for this family. Those two people would not be alive if for those chain of events. That Ring doorbell camera saved their lives," says Commack Fire Department Commissioner Pat Fazio.

Fire officials say the fire moved so quickly that there were only seconds to save the people in the house.

The two officers, who witnesses say had no protective gear on, were treated for heavy smoke inhalation and later released from the hospital.

"Two Suffolk officers and these guys worked in conjunction to do what people just wouldn't do," Fazio says.

The fire appears to have started in the back of the home and moved to the front.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by Suffolk arson detectives.

Second Precinct Police Officers Shane Wild and Steven Capogna, who rescued a woman from a fire in East Northport.



