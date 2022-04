BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Siblings of late Abby Bosarge, Emmy and Alex, held their first meeting for the Youth for Youth project that started years ago. Youth for Youth is a community program created by youth and for youth. The organization started years ago when Abby and Jordan Bosarge decided they wanted to start a community service program that would aim for kids to work on community projects that would be more enjoyable and of interest.

BILOXI, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO