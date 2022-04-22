ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘Only YOU can protect the planet’: Action items for firefighters this Earth Day

By Janelle Foskett
FireRescue1
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe climate crisis impacts every single one of us – and the generations that follow. While it can feel overwhelming at times, not knowing where to begin or feeling unsure about our individual impact, there are simple steps – and big ones, too – that we can take to help protect...

www.firerescue1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

8 Myths That Are Holding You Back From Sustainability Success — Including If Glass Is Better Than Plastic

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We only get one planet, and everyone plays an important role in protecting it. Even if you’re committed to caring for Earth, shifting toward a more sustainable lifestyle can feel overwhelming — you might feel like you’re not doing enough to make an impact, or you may not even know where to begin in the first place.
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Today is Earth Day: Here are 5+ things you can do to help our planet

Earthrise 1: Historic image remastered. NASA, Apollo 8 Crew, Bill Anders; Processing and License: Jim Weigang. The campaign encourages everyone to "Invest In Our Planet" this year. While many environmental protection goals have remained consistent throughout the years, this year's theme is all about “accelerating solutions to combat our greatest threat, climate change, and to activate everyone – governments, citizens, and businesses – to do their part. Everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable.”
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Earth Day: 5 Things You Can Recycle and 5 Things You Can't

Earth Day was started in 1970 to make people aware of damages to the environment. Since then, large companies like Apple and Google have introduced plans to reduce or eliminate their carbon footprint, and some companies, like Lasso Loop, are developing home appliances that scan items and determine whether or not it can be recycled.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Water Shortages#Greenhouse Gas#Firefighters
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Don't Recycle Your Plastics the Wrong Way. Here's How to Do It

If you're looking for a way to help the environment -- on Earth Day and beyond -- recycling your plastics can go a long way. However, simply tossing any and all of your plastics into the recycling bin isn't what you should do. Instead, you need to know which plastics are recyclable and which should be tossed in the trash. But once you've learned these important details, you'll be helping to reduce waste.
ENVIRONMENT
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Here’s how you can participate in tonight’s ‘Earth Hour’

(CNN) — Tonight, for the 15th consecutive year, people around the world will turn off their lights for one hour. It’s part of a grassroots global campaign called Earth Hour. Earth Hour is an annual tradition started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007 in Sydney, Australia,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
Essence

Sustainable Gifts For The Earth Day Goddess In Your Life

Earth Day is here and what better way to show appreciation to Mother Nature and the beauty of springtime than with a few gifts. Increasingly, brands have become more aware of their ecological footprint and have created more recyclable packing. Below, take a peek at some affordable, sustainable brands for the Earth Day lover in your life and add these to your cart quick before they sell out!
ENVIRONMENT
buddhaa belly

Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.
TODAY.com

Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY with some of her favorite eco-friendly home and fashion products. The items include a makeup eraser, a shampoo bar from Foamie, reusable straws from Juju World, reusable bags from BeeGreen, Amazon Aware T-shirts and shoes from Hey Dude.April 22, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WWLP 22News

Eco-friendly beauty and wellness for Earth Day

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares some eco-friendly beauty & wellness products. BareOrganics superfoods are plant powdered, Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, chemical-free, and naturally delicious, so you can feel good about what you’re putting in your body. Plant power by nails.inc is a revolutionary 73% plant...
SKIN CARE
CBS Chicago

Earth Day tips you need to know to make your home more sustainable

CHICAGO (CBS)-- On this Earth Day, we want to help you with tips on how to be more sustainable in your home.  Making small changes can add up big time, according to health and wellness educator Annemarie Sampson.Here are her tips: Turn the water off when brushing your teeth, shaving and washing your hands.  Turning off the water when you brush your teeth can save up to three or four gallons of water per person per day. Another way to save water is to run the dishwasher rather than washing dishes by hand. "Don't let the water run, you use about two gallons...
CHICAGO, IL
HOLAUSA

Top clean beauty brands to support this Earth day

For almost 50 years, Earth Day has been at the epicenter of global change, green initiative and sustainability. It is almost impossible for brands to ignore the consequences that unhealthy chemicals and seamy manufacturers have on the environment. More beauty brands are joining the environmental bandwagon to a cleaner and safer Earth. Natural skin care products can be the answer to skin health, especially when your go-to drugstore is no longer offering ultimate results. We have roundup the most organic and clean conscious beauty brands that will refresh your skin, hair and overall glow.
SKIN CARE
FireRescue1

Fire safety on construction sites: What firefighters need to know

Sprinkler systems, smoke detection and fire alarms may not yet be installed and operational — It’s unusual when a week goes by that we don’t see or hear about a significant fire in a building under construction, renovation or demolition. That’s because such incidents take place more often than most of us realize. In recent months, there have been fires in commercial buildings beingrenovated in Idaho, in a former Sony building in New Jersey that was being demolished, and in multiple apartment buildings under construction across the U.S., including high-profile incidents in Las Vegas and Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: How to Find Eco-Friendly Bedding, to Help You Sleep a Little More Soundly

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking to add more sustainable, eco-friendly products to your everyday life, you can start by making the rooms in your house a little greener (environmentally speaking we mean). That includes your bedroom. There are eco-conscious bedding options these days for everything from weighted blankets to luxury pillows. The key is finding durable linens and cushions made from sustainable materials like bamboo or recycled down alternatives. Sustainable Bedding Certifications Sustainable bedding will often...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy