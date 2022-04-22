ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Daniel Garcia Was Reportedly Considered For Blackpool Combat Club

By Joseph Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the Blackpool Combat Club started, Bryan Danielson spoke to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite...

Financial World

Booker T: "Steve Austin could become the new ..."

Steve Austin is still one of the main topics in the WWE, and Booker T was talking about him. “I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “Starpower is everything. Saudi...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Former Champion Finally Returns From Injury to Confront Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time since WrestleMania 38 this week while the Red Brand was in Knoxville. Looking noticeably upset, she cut a promo about how she doesn't know who she is without her championship and claimed to have hit rock bottom. But then she started acting hysterical, saying that now there's nowhere she can go but up and that she'll begin the greatest comeback WWE has ever seen in order to win her title back and never lose it again. Suddenly she was interrupted by her old rival in Asuka, making her return to WWE TV for the first time since last year's Money in the Bank.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Dana White likely felt “betrayed” by Francis Ngannou stepping in the ring with Tyson Fury

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Dana White may have felt betrayed by Francis Ngannou appearing in the ring with Tyson Fury on Saturday night. Over the weekend, one of the biggest combat sports events of the year went down at Wembley Stadium in London, England. A crowd of over 94,000 people were in attendance to see Tyson Fury defend The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte and in the end, ‘The Gypsy King’ made it look easy before securing a sixth-round knockout win over his rival.
COMBAT SPORTS
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Jon Moxley
Wrestling World

Could Goldust be joining WWE?

In recent weeks there has been nothing but the return of Cody Rhodes in WWE, with the young boy who, after leaving the WWE only a few years ago, had decided to embark on a new chapter of his career in the world of pro-wrestling on the television screens of the newborn All Elite Wrestling, of which he was also executive vice president, along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to video of Mike Tyson punching “douchebag” airline passenger: “It’s like headbutting a bee hive”

It won’t come as a surprise to many but Joe Rogan absolutely vouches for Mike Tyson following a flight incident. Most are in agreement that a young man got his comeuppance when he was harassing “Iron” Mike during a flight. Witnesses reportedly said the man was intoxicated. After constantly heckling the boxing legend, Tyson was fed up.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

World Champion Pulled From Pay Per View Match Over Injury, New Match Set

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. You never know when you are going to see someone get injured but what makes it worse is that you do not know how long they are going to be on the shelf. Different injuries have different times on the bench and there are some that are going to cause injuries you cannot see. That is the case again, and now a big match is off the card as a result.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Plans To Remain In WWE Long After Roman Reigns Transitions To Hollywood

In celebration of Randy Orton’s 20-year anniversary, WWE has released a new video of The Viper looking back at his greatest moments. The video starts with Orton speaking on his TV debut against Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown, before progressing to his Intercontinental Championship match against WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam at Armageddon 2003, the WrestleMania XX match between Evolution and Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection, and his iconic match against WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at Backlash 2004.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Producer Comments On The Impact Ronda Rousey Has Made In The Company

During an appearance on The Dropkick Podcast, WWE Producer Tyson Kidd talked about the impact Ronda Rousey has made in the company:. “It’s cool to see like almost part two of Ronda’s WWE career, like we saw that first run for Wrestlemania 34 to 35. And it was awesome! You know, she had a hell of a run and now in the three years she’s been gone, the game’s changed quite a bit. You know, she definitely lit a spark and definitely helped elevate the women’s division as a whole, that first run in big time. I don’t know, like I don’t know all the inner workings as much as people maybe think I do. I don’t know if the women would have main evented that first time without Ronda being involved.”
WWE
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Praises Randy Orton for ‘Sincerely’ Taking Him Under His Wing

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Randy Orton, Riddle, and Ezekiel against The Usos, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. Following Raw, Cody Rhodes shared an Instagram post praising Randy Orton for how he took him under his wing. You can check out Cody’s post below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Planning A Big Return For Asuka

There are imminent plans for Asuka to return to WWE RAW, according to Fightful Select. According to the report, as of this weekend, the plan is for Asuka to enter at least a “short-term program” with Becky Lynch. Asuka’s return could be as soon as this week’s RAW.
WWE
Combat Sports
WWE
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Trolls Seth Rollins’ Outfit On WWE RAW

Seth Rollins looked like a “Spearmint Gum” with his all green outfit on this week’s WWE RAW, according to AEW star Swerve Strickland. Strickland remarked on Rollins’ attire during Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary segment, which kicked off RAW. The segment saw Rollins interrupting the reunion between Orton and Cody Rhodes, accusing The American Nightmare of stealing Orton’s spotlight. The segment set up a main event 8-Man Match pitting Rhodes, RK-Bro & Ezekiel against Rollins, Kevin Owens & The Usos. Orton and the babyfaces went onto win the bout.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping 4.24.22

Impact Wrestling taped matches and segments for upcoming episodes on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below (per Impact Asylum):. * Violent By Design, Heath & Rhino, and The Briscoes all confronted each other in a promo segment. * The Briscoes def. Heath and...
WWE
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey on How She Had Trouble Remembering Layout of WrestleMania 38 Match

– WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently joined The Wives of Wrestling podcast, Ronda Rousey discussed her work in WWE, taking bumps in wrestling, laying out matches, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ronda Rousey on taking bumps in pro wrestling: “Bumping is probably one of the easier things...
WWE

