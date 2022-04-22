Daniel Garcia Was Reportedly Considered For Blackpool Combat Club

During an appearance on The Dropkick Podcast, WWE Producer Tyson Kidd talked about the impact Ronda Rousey has made in the company:. “It’s cool to see like almost part two of Ronda’s WWE career, like we saw that first run for Wrestlemania 34 to 35. And it was awesome! You know, she had a hell of a run and now in the three years she’s been gone, the game’s changed quite a bit. You know, she definitely lit a spark and definitely helped elevate the women’s division as a whole, that first run in big time. I don’t know, like I don’t know all the inner workings as much as people maybe think I do. I don’t know if the women would have main evented that first time without Ronda being involved.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO