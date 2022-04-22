ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

14-year-old and 15-year-old arrested in teen's killing in Dallas, police say

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — Two teenagers have been arrested in the killing of another teenager in Dallas last month, police said. The juvenile suspects, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were arrested about 6 a.m. Friday by Dallas homicide detectives and U.S. Marshals. Police did not provide more...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 6

white people racist
3d ago

nobody wins in situations like this nobody one mother loses a child due to death and two other mothers lose their children to the prison system It's just sad that our children are so disconnected with Humanity

Reply(1)
7
PDubb
3d ago

It's sad that a young man lost his life! 😥 & great news that the perpetrators have been apprehended!

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Murder
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

Man arrested, 14-year-old 'saved' after being kidnapped, trafficked: Texas DPS

Special agents for the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and "saved a 14-year-old child victim after she had been kidnapped and trafficked across multiple counties," according to a DPS social media post Friday. Arrested was Jamal Parrish, the release said. "Sadly,...
Black Enterprise

3-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Dies Years After His Father Used Him As A Human Shield

A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
41K+
Followers
308
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy