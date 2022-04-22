Mayor Adams announces Building Action NYC green initiative aimed at city structures

Mayor Eric Adams celebrated Earth Day by announcing a new campaign to promote green buildings and establish New York City as the national leader in energy efficiency.

Building Action NYC will support buildings in making energy upgrades as well as create thousands of green jobs and support the long-term development of a green workforce.

The city's more than 1 million buildings, covering more than 5 billion square feet, constitute the largest source of the city's carbon emissions. They reportedly contribute almost 70% of the city's total emissions.

The mayor says the work to limit building emissions will be a critical component of the city's work toward reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.