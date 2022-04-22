ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Authorities probe escape of 2 men from mental hospital

By Richmond Times-Dispatch
Titusville Herald
 1 day ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they're trying to figure out how two patients escaped the state's oldest mental hospital and how to prevent it from happening again....

www.titusvilleherald.com

