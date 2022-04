HENDERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Traffic expected to begin rolling on all cylinders as the new Spottsville Bridge nears it’s completion. In Henderson County lays the Spottsville Bridge that’s runs over the Green River Bridge. The bridge is used for work commutes and by many farmers not including everyday drivers. For many members of the community, this is something they have been waiting on. The new bridge will provide over 20 more feet of space on the bride and will have a pedestrian walkway as well.

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO