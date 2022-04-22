ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Boris Johnson says he's 'not in favour of kicking cats' in interview

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Boris Johnson is facing a lot of heat at the minute, with plenty of people calling for his resignation after being fined for breaking lockdown rules.

But hey, he doesn’t kick cats, so maybe we should just be a bit nicer to him, yeah?

The PM gave a bizarre response to a question on partygate about 'not being in favour of kicking cats' during his visit to India.

Johnson attempted to gloss over the ongoing scandal while giving a speech, but was pushed on the subject by journalists afterwards.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

An ITV reporter described Johnson as a ‘cat with nine lives’, before the PM was asked ‘how many have you got left?’

Stumbling over the answer, he replied: “We had a pretty good kick of a cat yesterday. Not that I’m in favour of kicking cats for the avoidance of doubt.”

He added: “But, you know, we did all that with great respect and what we’re talking about today, is the ways in which the situation, not just in Ukraine, the situation around the world is obliging the UK and India to do more together.”

Weirdly, it’s not the first time that idea of Johnson kicking a beloved pet has been out there in the public sphere.

Nadine Dorries bizarrely admitted on CNN earlier this year that her support for him would cease if the PM "kicked a dog."

Strange days indeed.

During the same press conference in India, Johnson also dodged another question about partygate, saying: “I think that what people want in our country is for the government to get on and focus on the issues on which we were elected, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

It’s not been an easy time for Johnson with the press during his trip to India, with a Channel 4 News reporter leaving him fumbling when they had an awkward Partygate encounter .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson is 'ready to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol' as he prepares for a fresh clash with Brussels over the post-Brexit deal

Boris Johnson is getting ready for a fresh clash with Brussels as he prepares to tear up the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. Sources confirmed yesterday that ministers were drawing up laws allowing them to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, which has been blamed for driving a wedge between the province and the rest of the UK.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Cnn#Ukraine#Itv
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'My wife is an A&E doctor and I can assure you that didn't happen': Sky News' Mark Austin clashes with Michael Fabricant in Partygate interview after Tory MP claimed nurses had work drinks in lockdown

Sky News anchor Mark Austin tonight hit back at a Tory MP who claimed nurses had work drinks during lockdown amid a discussion over Boris Johnson and his fine for breaching restrictions. The Prime Minister, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among more than 30 more recipients of fixed-penalty...
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy