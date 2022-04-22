ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nadine Dorries wants to give you better internet so you can 'downstream' movies

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

In September, Nadine Dorries was made the secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, but has continually demonstrated that she may not fully understand her job.

Recently, the secretary claimed that Channel 4 receives public money (it does not) and asked Microsoft to get rid of algorithms .

In her latest blunder, Dorries said she wants everyone to have fast internet so they can “downstream” films.

Dorries made the blunder in a TikTok posted by MP Dr Luke Evans as part of an ongoing series in which he asks other Tory MPs about their jobs.

She said: “We’re responsible for making sure you have superfast broadband in your home – that means you can downstream your movies.

“We’re responsible for making sure the internet’s a safe place for you to go to. We want to make sure the internet in the UK is the safest internet in the world.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She then went on to talk about sports, saying her department ensures we have football pitches and “tennis pitches” so you can "exercise your sports".

@drlukeevansmp

@nadinedorriesmp #parliament #Westminster #whatdoyoudoforaliving #mplife

Given it’s not the first time Dorries has demonstrated a worrying lack of knowledge when it comes to her area of work, her “downstream” comment didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

The clip has been viewed over 10,000 times in less than 24 hours on TikTok and has also been reposted on other social media sites.

On TikTok, one person commented: “Downstream your movies and tennis pitches. Knowledgable to the end…”

Someone else wrote: “She doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”

“Love the insights - but we already knew she is absolutely clueless,” wrote another viewer.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Ten alternatives to Twitter if you are considering quitting

Elon Musk's latest $44 billion (£31 billion) Twitter purchase didn't go down too well with users, with masses of people threatening to leave the platform. The Tesla CEO sealed the deal on Monday (April 25) after putting in a bit for the social media site last week. His offer came after purchasing a nine per cent stake in the company and becoming a board member. Twitter initially resisted his plans for a complete takeover, implementing a "poison pill" to make the purchase more expensive and challenging to acquire. Musk since updated his proposal and managed to get Twitter to agree.He...
INTERNET
Indy100

What else could Elon Musk have spent $44 billion on?

If you’re not shocked at the fact that Tesla founder and the world’s richest man just bought Twitter, then you should be when he purchased the popular social media platform for an eye-watering $44 billion (around £34.6 billion).The offer was “unanimously” approved by Twitter’s board of directors – the company announced on Monday – and if it’s approved by shareholders, then the deal is expected to close sometime this year.Musk said of the move: “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are decided.“I...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter

Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said in the company statement announcing the deal on Monday.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn

Jameela Jamil has announced she’s leaving Twitter after news broke that Elon Musk purchased the platform.The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for about $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Sites#Digital#Culture Media And Sport#Channel 4#Tiktok
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Movies
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Indy100

The funniest memes and jokes about Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 bn

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, has bought Twitter for $44 billion (£34.5m billion) – and the jokes came rolling in. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey welcomed the Tesla CEO with open arms, saying Musk's takeover of his company is “the singular solution I trust”.In a string of tweets, Dorsey hailed the decision to let the tech mogul take the social media platform into private ownership and away from the ad model and Wall Street. He said it's "the right path." “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter,” he penned.“It wants to be a public good at...
INTERNET
Indy100

Viewers think they spotted Boris Johnson on Bridgerton

The new season of Bridgerton aired last month on Netflix and there's been one standout scene that has apparently left viewers scratching their heads — the appearance of 'Boris Johnson'.The split-second shot that is now going viral occurred when Simone Ashley's character, Kate Sharma, was lying in bed. After watching the scene, fans believe they spotted an image of the Prime Minister in her bedroom.While Kate is looking up at the ceiling, the camera then cuts and shows the figure, which many are saying is Johnson, looking right back at her. The specific moment was shared on TikTok and since...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Britain's Got Talent viewers think they’ve spotted the answer to drowning stunt

Britain's Got Talent contestant Andrew Basso stunned the audience with his escape from a water torture cell but viewers think they've spotted the answer to Basso's incredible trick.Basso, 36, performed a death-defying trick during his Britain's Got Talent audition: Harry Houdini's water torture cell escape. A person restrained by their hands and feet is lowered into a water cell upside down and then must escape in under a certain amount of time.Judges and audience members sat on the edge of their seats, worried for the 36-year-old's life as he spent three minutes and three seconds trying to escape the water...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Man's advice for how women can manipulate their employer for a promotion goes viral

A man turned to TikTok to share "weird" but "genius" advice for women to climb the career ladder.In a viral clip that's racked up 6.2 million views, Mean Streak podcast host Alex Biron (@everydayalex) shared how women can manipulate their employees to achieve a promotion. And it involves doing the bare minimum. “When you get a new job, do just enough to not get fired,” he explains in the TikTok. “Don’t come in early; don’t take on any extra work and keep doing that until they expect very little from you. After a while, when you’re ready, make a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

The far-right are celebrating Elon Musk's Twitter deal and the return of 'free speech'

A number of far-right organisations are celebrating Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.Posting on Telegram, controversial individuals and groups including Tommy Robinson and Britain First have expressed excitement about the future of the social media platform, which they have been banned from, after it was reported that the billionaire had purchased it for $44bn, with plans to extend its commitment to "free speech".Britain First shared a link to a story about the deal with the caption: "It’s official. Elon Musk owns Twitter. Free speech is back!"In an email sent to supporters and seen by indy100 they added that they had made...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

People think Netflix's new dating show is so 'toxic' people will need therapy

People on social media believe that Netflix's new dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, is so "toxic" that the contestants will need therapy.The show, which is from the team behind the fan-favourite Love Is Blind, chronicles six couples who are on the verge of getting married and enter the ultimate test of their relationship before someone pops the fateful question: Will they make it through or be tempted by something else?"One person feels more ready to pop the question than the other; in response, someone's issued an ultimatum, "Netflix's official description of the show reads.It continued: "Now contestants...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy