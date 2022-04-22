Newberry dog attack death

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a dog attack that occurred on Apple Orchard Lane, Newberry. The call was received by 911 Communications at approximately 12:53 pm on April 21.

Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Erin Beach, 45, of Newberry, as the decedent in this incident.

The dog belonged to the decedent, and the law enforcement said they are unsure what provoked this attack. When sheriff deputies and EMS officials arrived, the dog showed very aggressive behavior towards them, resulting in the death of the dog as well. Newberry County Animal Control responded and transported the dog to DHEC for a necropsy (an autopsy of an animal).

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.