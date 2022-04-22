Nikki Bella Defends Long Engagement To Artem Chigvintsev; Says “It’s Not A Negative”

Total Bellas star Nikki Bella had quite the year in 2019 . Nikki went Insta official with her former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev . The duo met in 2017 when they tangoed around the ballroom. Their chemistry was hot! She also retired from the WWE.

In December of 2021, Nikki explained that they postponed their wedding due to Covid travel concerns . “The one promise I made [Artem] before we can plan is that his parents can attend. And with where the world’s at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible,” Nikki shared. “So the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.’”

In March of 2022, Nikki revealed that the couple, who became engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in 2020, planned to take their time getting married . “Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say, ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever,” Nikki stated. “I know there are things that Artem wants too — like he really wants his parents there — but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.” She added, “Already what we have going on in our house right now is amazing. It’s pretty much like a married life.”

Nikki spoke to People on April 9, 2022 and gave an update on her wedding planning. “I think being a reality star for seven years, I took people on such a journey that they still have, like, input about my life,” she explained. “So, at times, I get into that mode where I feel like I have to defend it because I’ll see people say all these things online and make it a negative. I’m like, it’s not a negative,” she added.

The DWTS pro and Nikki are focused on parenting their son, Matteo, and “building a house.” Nikki remarked, “Life is really stressful. We’re barely home together at the same time.” She continued, “There’s a lot more, I don’t want to say important things in life, but a lot more [to focus on].”

Nikki added, “Like, we want Matteo to go to private school, so to spend what private schools cost on florals at our wedding, I’m like, I think I’ll go with education.” What a practical bride and mom.

In March of 2022, Nikki discussed the timing of her nuptials on a special episode of The Bellas Podcast . She hosts the podcast with her sister, Brie Bella . “I will be getting married, and I can’t wait. I do me, for me,” she commented. “So that means I’ll marry Artem when I want, for me and Teo and him, for my life.” Amen, sister!

Nikki also spoke to People in February of 2022 and shared some other details about her wedding day. Artem and Nikki “are looking at Paris right now.” Nikki said, “We feel like it’s the easiest to get his parents there. We’re figuring out dates, so we’ll see, but we’re thinking that Paris would be the perfect place.”

Although Nikki would love to tie the knot within the next several months, “there’s just a lot of complications right now.” Nikki is really looking forward to her wedding day festivities. “I always go big,” she remarked. “The people attending might be small, but it will still be big.”

As for Artem, in January of 2021 he was forced to withdraw from the DWTS : Live! Tour because of “unexpected health issues.” Artem battled pneumonia for over four weeks before finally getting approved to rejoin the tour .

