ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Nikki Bella Defends Long Engagement To Artem Chigvintsev; Says “It’s Not A Negative”

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHJfF_0fHEpyDo00

Total Bellas star Nikki Bella had quite the year in 2019 . Nikki went Insta official with her former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev . The duo met in 2017 when they tangoed around the ballroom. Their chemistry was hot! She also retired from the WWE.

In December of 2021, Nikki explained that they postponed their wedding due to Covid travel concerns . “The one promise I made [Artem] before we can plan is that his parents can attend. And with where the world’s at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible,” Nikki shared. “So the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.’”

In March of 2022, Nikki revealed that the couple, who became engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in 2020, planned to take their time getting married . “Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say, ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever,” Nikki stated. “I know there are things that Artem wants too — like he really wants his parents there — but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.” She added, “Already what we have going on in our house right now is amazing. It’s pretty much like a married life.”

Nikki spoke to People on April 9, 2022 and gave an update on her wedding planning. “I think being a reality star for seven years, I took people on such a journey that they still have, like, input about my life,” she explained. “So, at times, I get into that mode where I feel like I have to defend it because I’ll see people say all these things online and make it a negative. I’m like, it’s not a negative,” she added.

The DWTS pro and Nikki are focused on parenting their son, Matteo, and “building a house.” Nikki remarked, “Life is really stressful. We’re barely home together at the same time.” She continued, “There’s a lot more, I don’t want to say important things in life, but a lot more [to focus on].”

Nikki added, “Like, we want Matteo to go to private school, so to spend what private schools cost on florals at our wedding, I’m like, I think I’ll go with education.” What a practical bride and mom.

RELATED: Nikki Bella Says Artem Chigvintsev, Was Cleared To Rejoin Dancing With The Stars Tour After Month-Long Battle With Pneumonia

In March of 2022, Nikki discussed the timing of her nuptials on a special episode of The Bellas Podcast . She hosts the podcast with her sister, Brie Bella . “I will be getting married, and I can’t wait. I do me, for me,” she commented. “So that means I’ll marry Artem when I want, for me and Teo and him, for my life.” Amen, sister!

Nikki also spoke to People in February of 2022 and shared some other details about her wedding day. Artem and Nikki “are looking at Paris right now.” Nikki said, “We feel like it’s the easiest to get his parents there. We’re figuring out dates, so we’ll see, but we’re thinking that Paris would be the perfect place.”

Although Nikki would love to tie the knot within the next several months, “there’s just a lot of complications right now.” Nikki is really looking forward to her wedding day festivities. “I always go big,” she remarked. “The people attending might be small, but it will still be big.”

As for Artem, in January of 2021 he was forced to withdraw from the DWTS : Live! Tour because of “unexpected health issues.” Artem battled pneumonia for over four weeks before finally getting approved to rejoin the tour .

TELL US- SHOULD NIKKI CONTINUE TO DEFEND HER WEDDING PLANNING? DO YOU WANT TO SEE ARTEM BACK ON DANCING WITH THE STARS?

[Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]

The post Nikki Bella Defends Long Engagement To Artem Chigvintsev; Says “It’s Not A Negative” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 12

Charlene Anderson
2d ago

She was treated like garbage by Cennna .Let her be cautious. . She's a smart woman. I would do the same .

Reply
5
Related
AOL Corp

Britney Spears gives a glimpse of her 'small belly' after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kenan Thompson and wife Christina split after 11 years of marriage

Kenan Thompson and his wife have called it quits on their marriage. The longtime “Saturday Night Live” star and Christina Evangeline are planning to file for divorce soon, TMZ reported Thursday. Sources close to the estranged couple told the outlet that Thompson and Evangeline have been separated for more than a year but have been focusing on co-parenting their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna. Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline are calling it quits on their marriage.WireImage The “Good Burger” alum has been spending time in LA working on his show “Kenan” while Evangeline has remained in New York. Insiders explained that the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Denies Intimate Relationship With Former Best Friend Noella Bergener

Braunwyn Windham-Burke may have very reluctantly moved on from Real Housewives of Orange County. But that doesn’t mean she can move on from rumors surrounding the cast. Probably because Braunwyn was famously replaced by her two friends, Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong. Braunwyn insisted she was cool with it. Even happy for them. She stated […] The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Denies Intimate Relationship With Former Best Friend Noella Bergener appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Bella
Person
Artem Chigvintsev
Person
Brie Bella
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

RHONJ's Dolores Catania and Boyfriend Paul Connell Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Dolores Catania Talks Competing on "Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door" Dolores Catania is one lucky lady. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was recently whisked away to Ireland by her Dublin-born boyfriend Paul Connell. The Bravo star is sharing intimate details about their romantic trip and revealing the big step they just took in their relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Combat#Insta#Covid#Russian
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, says popstar's pregnancy 'should have happened three years ago' in old video unearthed after the singer, 40, revealed they are expecting a baby

One day after Britney Spears revealed she was expecting her third child and first with fiancé Sam Asghari an unearthed video of the 28-year-old discussing fatherhood has begun making the rounds. Following the termination of the 40-year-old pop star's conservatorship last year, Asghari told BBC Persian that the couple...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vanessa Lachey says she gave husband Nick an ultimatum before marriage: ‘We took a break’

Vanessa Lachey has spoken candidly about her relationship with Nick Lachey and the ultimatum she gave him before they officially tied the knot.The NCIS: HawaiÊ»i star recalled how she initiated a conversation with Nick five years into their relationship about where things were going during a sneak peek of their upcoming Netflix dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. According to Vanessa, she wanted take big steps with the 98 Degree singer, which included having children. “We dated for five years, so I finally said: ‘what are we doing?’” the 41-year-old actor recalled. “I have now moved...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice

It doesn’t look like things are getting any better for the first families of Real Housewives of New Jersey. This season, we saw Joe Gorga spar with his niece, Gia Giudice, over her father and Joe’s ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice. Things have been building since Gorga blasted Juicy for “[putting his] mother in her f—king grave” last […] The post Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
extratv

‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman Engaged to Blaine Hart

“The Bachlorette” alum Andi Dorfman, 34, and boyfriend Blaine Hart, 35, are taking the next step in their relationship!. On Wednesday, Dorfman announced their engagement. Along with a photo of them kissing on the beach with her engagement ring front and center, she wrote on Instagram, “WORTH THE WAIT!!!!”
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Here's Where Things Stand Between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges After Celebrity Big Brother

Cynthia Bailey is sharing the latest update on where things stand between her and Todd Bridges today following the drama between them in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. As viewers may recall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Todd found themselves at odds with each other in the Celebrity Big Brother house and exchanged some words when Todd expressed that he was none too happy about Cynthia not voting for him to stay in the house when he was on the elimination block with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy