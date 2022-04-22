ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Herrera Back With Philadelphia Phillies, Muzziotti Sent Down

By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQA88_0fHEpvZd00

Odúbel Herrera has returned to the Philadelphia Phillies after beginning the season on the injured list with an oblique strain.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It seems the Philadelphia Phillies' original center field platoon plan will take effect at some point in the near future, as the club announced that Odúbel Herrera has been reinstated from the injured list.

After Mickey Moniak made the Opening Day roster following a spectacular spring training, he was dubbed for the center field platoon with Matt Vierling. Then, he got hit on the hand in the final spring training contest vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on April 6, leaving him sidelined for at least six weeks.

In came Simón Muzziotti from the minors. During his time with Philadelphia, he picked up his first major league hit and made a couple of solid defensive plays in center field.

But now, Muzziotti will return to Double-A with the Reading Fightin' Phils as Herrera makes his return to the Phillies' roster, thus allowing for the team's first platoon pairing to battle it out in the lineup and on the field.

Perhaps the return of Herrera can bring some stability to the center field position, as Vierling has slashed just .172/.242/.207 with four RBI in 33 plate appearances, and Muzziotti batted just .143 in nine games. Although, that can't really be held against Muzziotti as he wasn't major league-ready and simply filled in Moniak's spot.

While rehabbing with Clearwater and Lehigh Valley in 2022, Herrera batted .281 with a .678 OPS and three RBI across 33 PAs. Last season with the big league club, the 30-year-old slashed .260/.310/.416 with 13 home runs and 51 RBI. A .310 OBP is not nearly good enough for the leadoff spot, which Herrera was slotted in 64 times in 2021.

It's currently unclear whether Herrera will see game-action this weekend. Hopefully, Manager Joe Girardi opts to place Herrera where he's been batting the center field position—in the eighth or ninth spot in the lineup.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  3. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
  10. Castellanos Shows He's Ready to Play in Philadelphia

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Cubs strike another early-season trade

The Chicago Cubs front office remains busy early in the season, striking another deal with a National League contender. It may be an average start to the MLB season for the new-look Chicago Cubs, but the front office seems to be in midseason form. Just a day after making a...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves officially lose the Andrelton Simmons trade

When it comes to trades, you win some and you lose some. The Braves have won a lot more than they’ve lost recently, which is why they are world champs. Max Fried, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, and plenty of others were all acquired through trades and have brought the Braves to a height they hadn’t achieved since 1995. However, for all the fantastic moves Atlanta has made over the last five-plus years, the Andrelton Simmons trade for Sean Newcomb sticks out like a sore thumb.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

Yankees prospect steal from Nick Nelson trade off to red-hot start

New York Yankees prospect TJ Rumfield began 2022 anonymously, but his bat has done plenty of talking thus far at High-A Hudson Valley. And while questions of sustainability are always valid, would it shock anyone if another middle-infield prospect followed in Josh Smith and Anthony Volpe’s footsteps and leveled up after spending time in the Yankees’ workshop?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Odúbel Herrera
Person
Mickey Moniak
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Joe Girardi
FanSided

New York Mets free agent Michael Conforto has new team if he wants

There has been plenty of curiosity surrounding Michael Conforto. The former New York Mets outfielder is still sitting in free agency, seemingly having overplayed his hand when he turned down the Mets’ extension offer last year. One would expect that he would be signed at any moment, but when that will actually happen? No one knows.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Q 105.7

Ex-Mets Star Gets Unwanted Interest From New York Baseball Team

Two weeks ago, the New York Yankees offered outfielder Aaron Judge $230 million to remain in the Bronx for the next 7 years. Judge said no. The surprising answer reminded many Mets fans of a similar situation involving one of their stars during spring training of 2021. Now that former Mets player is getting offers from teams he doesn't really want to hear from.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario heads to Atlanta's bench on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will sit out after Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley were picked as Atlanta's starting left fielder and third baseman against their division rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 31 batted balls this season, Rosario has...
ATLANTA, GA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
507
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy