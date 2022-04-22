Human skeletal remains found inside abandoned building in northeast Houston, HPD says

Police in Chippewa Falls have increased patrols around local schools as the killer of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters remains at large more than 24 hours after her body was found in a wooded area.The police department announced that there would be an increased presence particularly around drop-off and pick-up time as the hunt for a suspect in the little girl’s death continues in the small city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lily was found dead in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company at around 9.15am on Monday morning.Police have not...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 54 MINUTES AGO