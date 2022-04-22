ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbers in ski masks steal every single thing on display at Louis Vuitton, Ohio cops say

By Mariah Rush
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

A Louis Vuitton store in Ohio was left with nothing to sell on the showroom floor after people in ski masks ran inside and stole $140,000 worth of merchandise, deputies said.

On April 20 at around 3 p.m., eight to 10 people wearing ski masks and gloves ran past employees at the Louis Vuitton store in Kenwood Towne Center, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The people clad in ski masks stole “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

The estimated loss is $140,000 for the afternoon theft, officials said.

The individuals got away at a high speed in two vehicles: a dark gray SUV and a black sedan, the release said.

Kenwood Towne Center is about 11 miles northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

