Biogen Fails To Convince Benefits Of Alzheimer's Drug To European Regulator

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBiogen Inc BIIB has decided to withdraw the European marketing authorization application for its troubled Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab, after failing to convince the regulator of its benefits. The drugmaker...

