Ithaca Man Sentenced for Fatally Striking 14-Year Old Girl With Car
An Ithaca man was sentenced to seven-to-21 years in state prison for striking two girls who were walking along the shoulder of State...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
An Ithaca man was sentenced to seven-to-21 years in state prison for striking two girls who were walking along the shoulder of State...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0