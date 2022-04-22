ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Ukrainian President Zelensky and Rep. Liz Cheney named JFK 'Profile in Courage' award recipients for 'defending democracy'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming are among this year's recipients of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award for the "courage they've shown protecting democracy in the United States and abroad." Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Arizona Republican House Speaker...

