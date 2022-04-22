Ukrainian President Zelensky and Rep. Liz Cheney named JFK 'Profile in Courage' award recipients for 'defending democracy'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming are among this year's recipients of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award for the "courage they've shown protecting democracy in the United States and abroad." Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Arizona Republican House Speaker...southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
Comments / 0