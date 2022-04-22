ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Happy Birthday, Cathy Hughes!: Photos Of The Urban One Founder Though The Years

By Shamika Sanders
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L12rG_0fHEnEYo00

Media maven and Urban One founder Cathy Hughes celebrates her 75th birthday today (April 22) . Hughes has been a force in the media industry from the late 60s into the 70s, when she and her late husband Dewey Hughes first formed Radio One with the intent of being a mouthpiece for Black America. After Hughes death, Cathy carried on the Radio One legacy, eventually growing the company to nearly 70 radio stations, two cable networks, and nationally syndicated brands, including HelloBeautiful, MadameNoire, NewsOne, Bossip, Cassius and HipHopWired. She became the first African-American woman to head a publicly traded corporation in 1999.

Happy Birthday, Cathy Hughes!: Media Maven And Urban One Founder Turns 75

Hughes further expanded the company in 2004 with the launch of TV One and iOne Digital, helmed by her son Alfred Liggins III, who became CEO in 1997. Liggins helped take the Radio One brand to the next level.

“I do not want to be separated from those I serve. I love my radio audience. I love my cable viewers. I love my digital participants, and that’s really the connection from which I don’t want to be separated,” Hughes told MONARCH Magazine in 2020 . “I never imagined that I would be part of the largest Black-owned media company today. I never dreamed about helping folks craft their careers and professions and helping them become successful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PnkL_0fHEnEYo00

Source: Courtesy of MONARCH Magazine / other

In 2021, Cathy and her son Alfred Liggens III were inducted into the Cablefax Cable Center Hall of Fame — just one of many honors she’s received over her trailblazing career.

“As a child, I didn’t realize the foundation she was laying for Radio One and Urban One to become what it is today-to provide a voice and be of service to the African American community; it was just normal life for me,“ said Liggins.

We stand on the foundation Ms. H created decades ago. HelloBeautiful, MadameNoire and NewsOne are extensions of her dedication to uplifting the company’s “information is power” mantra. She continues to serve the Black community through throught-provoking content, UrbanOne Honors , and countless philanthropic initiatives.

1. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjKaP_0fHEnEYo00 Source:Getty

Cathy Hughes attends NYC Mission Society’s 2018 Champions for Children gala on April 24, 2018 in New York City.

2. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqLVh_0fHEnEYo00
Source:Getty

Cathy Hughes during Karma: The 4th Annual Ludacris Foundation Dinner & Casino Night – Arrivals at Atlanta Apparel Mart in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

3. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4odV_0fHEnEYo00 Source:Getty

Cathy Hughes attends ESSENCE MAGAZINE 40th Anniversary of FIERCE AND FABULOUS Awards Luncheon at Mandarin Oriental on September 13, 2010 in New York City.

4. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLcfC_0fHEnEYo00 Source:Getty

Honoree Cathy Hughes, TV One/Radio One Chairman attends NMAAM’s Celebration Of Legends Red Carpet And Luncheon on May 6, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

5. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOjwN_0fHEnEYo00
Source:Getty

Cathy Hughes attends 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.

6. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6Zsz_0fHEnEYo00 Source:Getty

Cathy Hughes and Billy Porter attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

7. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddFx3_0fHEnEYo00 Source:Getty

Ray J, Cathy Hughes and Brandy attend 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.

8. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIw3R_0fHEnEYo00 Source:Getty

Cathy Hughes onstage during 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

9. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjiFg_0fHEnEYo00 Source:Getty

Cathy Hughes, Chairman of Radio One with Beyonce during Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner Gala at JW Marriot in Washington, DC, United States.

10. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaVwE_0fHEnEYo00 Source:Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cathy Hughes during Radio One Spring Fest – Concert in Miami, Florida, United States.

11. Cathy Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dn9U_0fHEnEYo00 Source:Getty

Tina Knowles-Lawson and CEO of TV One Cathy Hughes pose for a photo at the Pan African Film Festival screening of “Media” at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on February 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Comments / 0

Related
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is one of America's most successful comedians. He also acts, writes, produces and directs. He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Georgia State
City
Maryland, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
ETOnline.com

Kevin Costner Recalls His Bond With Whitney Houston Ahead of 'The Bodyguard's 30th Anniversary (Exclusive)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard, and star Kevin Costner can still recall the moment he and Whitney Houston truly connected as co-stars. The Yellowstone star walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, alongside wife Christine Baumgartner, and the couple stopped to talk with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about the milestone anniversary of his iconic romantic drama.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cathy Hughes
Person
Tina Knowles
Person
Beyonce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban One#Washington Dc#Happy Birthday#Radio One#Madamenoire#Newsone#Bossip#African American#Monarch Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy