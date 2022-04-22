ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gary’s Tea: Sasha Obama Is Dating This Famous Actor’s Son! [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZDID_0fHEnDg500

The Obama girls are growing up on us and are girlfriends! Recently, Michelle Obama spilled the tea that 20-year-old Sasha Obama is dating  Clifton Powell Jr., the son of famous actor Clifton Powell. Gary explains that the two come from similar lifestyles and are doing well.  Malia Obama is also dating and has been with her British boyfriend for a while now.

In other news, it looks like the police were trying to build a case against A$AP Rocky and it is alleged that he did not know he was wanted for a crime. Gary breaks it all down in the tea.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Who is Sasha Obama’s boyfriend, Clifton Powell Jr.?

Sasha Obama is reportedly dating Clifton Powell Jr. The news broke this Wednesday, with reports linking the two together over the past couple of months. Here’s all we know about Clifton Powell Jr and his relationship with Barack and Michelle Obama’s youngest daughter. RELATED: Malia Obama...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Clifton Powell
Person
Malia Obama
Person
Sasha Obama
rollingout.com

Donald Glover hires Obama daughter for new series

Malia Obama’s celebrity as the eldest daughter of beloved former president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, may have accelerated her entrance into Hollywood. But her talent as a writer, according to TV show producer and writer Donald Glover, kept her in the building. Glover, who created the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Actor#British#A Ap Rocky
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Robert in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' son, Nick, is growing up so fast and his parents can't help but marvel at his transformation. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. Earlier this year it was Nick who was the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy