Getting to know the new top Wildcat

No one can accuse Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud of sitting idly by while new Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and his staff work to rebuild a depleted Wildcat basketball roster around them. The two remaining members of K-State's 2021-22 team not only have been active on social media, talking up the program, but now they are appealing directly to potential recruits. ...

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO