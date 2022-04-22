ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting to know the new top Wildcat

By Sports Daily
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 1 day ago
Very happy to welcome new K-State Basketball head coach Jerome Tang to Sports Daily on a Friday. Tang comes to K-State from a 19-year stint as an assistant at Baylor including a NCAA Championship run in 2021.

WMBF

Coastal Carolina women’s basketball coach announces staff

CONWAY, S.C. (CCU) – Coastal Carolina University head women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson has announced his coaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Joining Pederson and the Chants are DeCole Shoemate Robertson, Jarred Jackson, and Julia Ford. Robertson has been named associate head coach while both Jackson and Ford have been named assistant coaches on the staff.
CONWAY, SC
