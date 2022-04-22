Getting to know the new top Wildcat
Very happy to welcome new K-State Basketball head coach Jerome Tang to Sports Daily on a Friday. Tang comes to K-State from a 19-year stint as an assistant at Baylor including a NCAA Championship run in 2021.
