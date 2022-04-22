ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft First-Round Odds: Over/Under Total Defensive Players

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evfer_0fHEn23L00

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and sportsbooks are ramping up the release of intriguing betting markets. Oddsmakers offer everything ranging from how many players from each position will be drafted to who will be drafted first at their respective position to the over/under of individual players’ overall draft number.

There doesn’t seem to be much consensus on the No. 1 pick , first QB drafted , first RB drafted , first WR drafted , first OL drafted or much else.

Among these markets is a listing that combines all defensive players to be potentially drafted in the first round. This proposition wager offers a unique investment opportunity to project the total number of players from only one side of the ball.

Let’s take a deeper look at this listing!

TOTAL DEFENSIVE PLAYERS DRAFTED IN FIRST ROUND

  • OVER 15.5 (-125)
  • UNDER 15.5 (-105)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gGu5_0fHEn23L00

Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

Locks

According to the latest betting odds, NFL fans will see Aidan Hutchinson , Travon Walker , Kayvon Thibodeaux , Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Jermaine Johnson II come off the board in the first 10 overall picks.

With five absolute defensive studs to be drafted in the opening round, bettors need to decide if 10 or more defensive studs will join the NFL ranks on Thursday night.

Bank on it

Upon a deeper dive, it appears safe to conclude that talented Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton will be among the first 32 picks. Not long after, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. should easily be called to the podium to join NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. In addition, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (-1600), Georgia defensive tackle undefined (-1400), Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (-1200), and Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (-650) should hear their names called in the middle of the first round.

With the five locks we outlined in the first ten picks, plus the aforementioned players, the overall total stands at 11 defensive players bettors can count on being drafted in the first round.

More : NFL Draft futures bets

Odds in favor of the over

This is where deciding upon the over or the under in this market becomes a bit tricky. Will there be more or less than five more defensive players chosen in the back half of the first round?

Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (-300), Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (-225), Michigan safety Daxton Hill (-190), Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (-175), Minnesota linebacker Boye Mafe (-130) and Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (-125) flesh out the next tier of defensive players that the betting odds indicate will be tabbed in the first round.

If all of these players listed above sneak into the first round, that would leave us at 17 total defensive players. However, if two of those six fringe players - directly listed above drop out of the opening round- bettors who invest in the over will need just one of Georgia safety Lewis Cine (+100), Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon (+110) or Michigan linebacker David Ojabo (+175) to land inside the first round for the over to cash.

BET: OVER 15.5 defensive players drafted in first round (-125)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys land another elite defensive talent, Texans get saucy in first round

Hold onto your hats, because the 2022 NFL Draft is officially less than a week away. That means the dreams of many prospects will either become a reality on Thursday, or not so much, as there is bound to a surprise or several -- regarding who gets drafted and when versus who is forced to wait until undrafted free agency to find a home (and not everyone will initially).
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Clemson#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Rb#Wr#Notre Dame#Lsu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rapid reactions from LSU's spring game

Football is back. At least, for one day. As coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers took the field for the annual spring game, there were many questions about how the four horseman quarterback race would play out, how the freshmen would look and what would be the big difference between an Ed Orgeron spring game and a Kelly spring game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Alabama WR drawing rave reviews ahead of NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and there is one wide receiver available who apparently is drawing some rave reviews. Jordan Schultz reported on Twitter Saturday that multiple NFL teams view former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams as a “star.”. The praise Schultz shared is significant,...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
KLFY News 10

Esmery Martinez signs with LSU Women’s Basketball

BATON ROUGE – Esmery Martinez, a 6-2 guard/forward combo from the Dominican Republic who was previously a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, has signed with Coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball program as a transfer from West Virginia. “Having played against West Virginia in the Big 12, I am very familiar with Esmery’s game,” Coach […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy