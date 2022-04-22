Local organization plants the seed for a successful future

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Helping young people change the trajectory of their lives is the goal of Real Men Real Heroes, a 14-year-old organization that is offering mentorship to students in Wichita.

The organization is in seven different middle schools.

“Today, the whole focus is making small changes in your life to get where you want to go,” said Kyle Ellison, Real Men Real Heroes executive director.

Small changes are making a lasting impact on the young men within the program.

“We just help as many kids as we can,” said Ellison.



Real Men Real Heroes pairs male mentors with young males ages third grade through eighth grade.

“We wanted to help them find their path and figure out their journey,” said Ellison.

These young thinkers are in search of their purpose and using what they learn to become the best versions of themselves.



“We want to show the kids that the world is open to them and that they are not restricted by current life circumstances,” said Ellison.

Both after-school programs and in-school sessions give the students various life lessons.



The kids spend time learning one on one and with their peers.

The lessons range from healthy habits to how to keep a steady schedule.



Students can take suggestions and turn them into a solution.



When they get it, there is a sense of accomplishment that, in turn, comes full circle from mentee back to mentor.



Ellison says they don’t turn any kids away and give anyone who wants to be in the program a chance to participate.

They also partner with other programs, like Rise Up For Youth , targeting high school students.

