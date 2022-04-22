Suns-Pelicans Game 3 Same-Game Parlay: Brandon Ingram to Post Big Stats

A four-leg, player-prop parlay to target at SI Sportsbook for Friday’s Game 3 between the Suns and Pelicans in New Orleans.

The Suns and Pelicans face off in New Orleans on Friday night in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The teams split the first two games in Phoenix, with the Suns taking Game 1 and the Pelicans stealing Game 2. The big storyline for Game 3 is how Phoenix will fare without All-Star shooting guard and leading scorer Devin Booker. He had 31 points when he left Tuesday’s game with a hamstring strain and could miss multiple weeks .

How should you bet on this game? I’m using the SI Sportsbook same-game parlay bet builder to come up with a four-leg, plus-odds, player-prop bet.

Regular season record: 117-113-2

Play-in/playoffs record: 15-15

Check the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Spread: Suns -1.5 (-110) | Pelicans +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Suns (-125) | Pelicans (+105)

Total: Under 215.5 (+100) | Over 215.5 (-118)

View the original article to see embedded media.

Leg 1: Brandon Ingram Over 3.5 Assists

Ingram fell one assist shy of his first career triple double in Game 2. His shotmaking and distribution was off the charts against a very good Suns defense. Ingram is averaging 6.5 assists per game in the series and went over 3.5 dimes in both games, and he averaged six assists per game in the four regular-season games. C.J. McCollum is the other primary ball handler for the Pelicans, though he has no monopoly on the playmaking—Ingram tied McCollum’s team-high nine assists in the last game and he averaged 5.6 assists per game in the regular season, the second-most on the team.

Leg 2: Brandon Ingram Over 22.5 Points

Ingram is New Orleans’ leading scorer so far in the playoffs at 27.5 PPG. He went for a pedestrian 18 in Game 1 before exploding for 37 in Game 2. His regular-season average was 22.7 PPG and in he averaged 22 PPG against Phoenix in the regular season. Ingram’s combination of knockdown shooting in the mid-range game, his proficiency at the free-throw line (11-11 in the series) and his ability beyond the arc (4-5 from three in the playoffs) all lead me to believe he can go over this figure with ease.

Matt York/AP

Leg 3: Jonas Valanciunas Over 11.5 Rebounds

Valanciunas has 38 rebounds in the playoffs. His 19 rpg average leads all players. In Game 1, he gobbled up 25 misses (12 offensive) and followed that with 13 rebounds. Phoenix ranks 14th out of 16 playoff teams in rebounding in the postseason and New Orleans is No. 2. Valanciunas averaged close to 12 boards per game for the season and close to 15 per game against the Suns in four regular season meetings. Expecting him to come up with 12 rebounds is a relatively small ask given how he’s played.

Leg 4: Chris Paul Over 30 Points + Assists

Paul is averaging 23.5 points and 12 assists per game this series. That’s good for a combined point and assist total of 35.5 per game. Paul scored 30 in Game 1, nearly hitting this bet without accounting for any of his 10 assists. His scoring input dipped in the second game when Devin Booker went for 31 points, but with Booker out, more of the scoring responsibilities fall to Paul. The Suns can’t afford to go down 2-1 in this series and they’ll need a big game from Paul to avoid that happening.

BET: Four-leg, same-game parlay: +270

Brandon Ingram Over 3.5 Assists

Brandon Ingram Over 22.5 Points

Jonas Valanciunas Over 11.5 Rebounds

Chris Paul Over 30 Points + Assists

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:

• Eastern Conference Betting Preview

• Western Conference Betting Preview

• NBA Championship Futures

• Betting Advice: Buy or Fade the Nets

• NBA First-Round Series Length Betting Preview

• Top-200 NFL Fantasy Dynasty Rankings

• Quarterbacks Drafted Over/Under

• Warriors Turn Back the Clock