ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Nearly one-quarter of McDonald's workers make less than $10 an hour, according to a new survey

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2UY4_0fHEmWJH00

AP

  • An estimated 23% of McDonald's workers make under $10 an hour, a new study found.
  • This is a higher percentage of workers than at competing fast-food chains.
  • McDonald's says the data "relies on a small sample size and dated information."

McDonald's workers have some of the lowest wages in the fast-food industry, according to new data released by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI).

The Wage Tracker project from EPI found that 23% of McDonald's workers make less than $10 per hour, based on survey results collected in March and November 2021. The left-leaning, pro-union think tank says that it surveyed over 20,000 workers at 66 chains across the US, with an average of 317 respondents per chain.

A wage of $10 per hour works out to a salary of $20,000 a year for someone working typical 40-hour workweeks.

The number of workers making under $10 an hour was higher at McDonald's than at any of its competitors studied by EPI. In comparison, 14% of Taco Bell workers, 17% of Burger King workers, and 11% of Chick-fil-A workers make less than $10. McDonald's also employs more workers than these competitors, with nearly 700,000 US workers as of 2019.

McDonald's told Insider in a statement that it disputes the results. It says the survey "relies on a small sample size and dated information." McDonald's also increased wages by an average of 10% in May 2021 with plans to increase the average hourly wage to $15 by 2024, the chain said. These changes only applied to about 5% of US McDonald's workers. McDonald's says many franchisees, who employ the rest of the chain's workers, have raised wages over the last year and added PTO, education, and tuituon benefits.

"We will continue to focus on what's most important to our people – pay and benefits, training and growth opportunities, and recognition and appreciation – to attract and retain talent in this competitive hiring environment," McDonald's told Insider in a statement.

Fast-food workers have had more leverage in the past year as businesses struggled to retain and hire employees, and many workers saw this as a chance to demand higher wages and better benefits. Over the last year, restaurants couldn't keep locations staffed at pre-pandemic levels, so they have to compete for workers with sign-on bonuses and other perks. The labor shortage in many sectors of the economy is a boon to some dissatisfied retail workers who are suddenly able to shop around for new jobs.

Workers received some concessions, like Chipotle's move to raise the average wage to $15 per hour, an increase of $2 , and Starbucks' commitment to raising its average wage to $17 an hour by summer 2022 under threat of unionization. But not all workers have benefitted from these raises. The federal minimum wage was last increased in 2009, to its current level of $7.25. Some states have higher minimums, but in 2019, 392,000 workers earned the federal minimum wage, and 1.2 million earned less, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report, Juliana Kaplan reported for Insider.

These wages on the lower end of fast-food workers also result in less purchasing power thanks to rapid inflation , which hit a 41-year high in March.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Food Drink#Ap#Mcdonald#Wage Tracker#Epi#Taco Bell#Burger King#Chick Fil A
Mashed

Why McDonald's And Burger King Are Being Sued For Misrepresentation

Whether it's a Big Mac, Whopper, or some french fries, certain fast food items are familiar enough to be recognized just about anywhere in the world. But if you ask some people, the packaging these foods come in needs to be tossed in the trash. As Nation's Restaurant News reported, both McDonald's and Burger King have several pending lawsuits that allege "misrepresentation and false advertising for claiming the food they serve is safe." The claim arises from a Consumer Reports study that discovered a lot of fast food packaging contains PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances); the lawsuits allege major fast food corporations are purposefully misleading consumers by using this type of packaging.
LAW
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Is Being Sued Over Its Sandwiches. Here's Why

When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago. Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action...
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
Business Insider

Business Insider

473K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy