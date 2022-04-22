ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three charter groups to pilot ‘Early Warning System’

By Marta Jewson
The Lens
The Lens
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NOLA Public Schools district is launching a so-called “early warning system” that is designed to use student attendance data to warn school leaders when students are in jeopardy of not qualifying for graduation. But the project does more than just alert school leaders to metrics they...

thelensnola.org

The Lens

NOLA Public Schools tracking 49 COVID cases

The NOLA Public Schools district is tracking 49 cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, the district reported Monday evening. While cases remain low overall, especially compared to past surges, this is the second week in a row of significantly rising case numbers. Last week the district reported 27 cases, an increase from the two cases reported the week prior.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

COVID-19 cases appear to remain low in NOLA Public Schools, though reporting has changed

The NOLA Public Schools district is tracking four “active” cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, and 15 people are quarantining after contact to a positive case. This week’s report will be among the last including data generated locally. Beginning April 11, the district will be using data that schools report to the Louisiana Department of Health. According to district officials, that will include case counts by school, though LDH does not provide school case counts in its public-facing database, which reported 27 cases in Orleans Parish schools in its most recent data released last week. That report said that more than 50 percent of the cases identified in the report, which covers every parish in the state, were based on test samples that were more than a month old.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

In final report, district shows few COVID-19 cases but it’s unclear how many schools are reporting

The NOLA Public Schools district is tracking six “active” cases of COVID-19 in staff and students and 44 people are quarantining after coming into contact with a known case of the virus, according to the district’s weekly report. But due to recently announced changes in how schools are reporting COVID data, it’s unclear how well that reflects the actual number of cases in schools.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

OPSB interviews three finalists for superintendent job

The interviews are the last step in a months-long search process to find a successor to Lewis, who has been in the $250,000 per year position since 2015 and plans to resign at the end of this school year. The three finalists — Avis Williams, Marshall Tuck and André Wright — were selected from an initial group of 15 applicants forwarded to the board by its contracted search firm.
EDUCATION
The Lens

New NOLA Public Schools superintendent offered $300K per year

Orleans Parish School Board members meeting as a committee of the whole unanimously voted in favor of a $300,000 annual salary for Avis Williams, the newly selected NOLA Public Schools Superintendent who will replace outgoing district chief Henderson Lewis Jr. in the coming months. Board members will have to take...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

OPSB selects Avis Williams as next superintendent

The Orleans Parish School Board unanimously selected Avis Williams as its next superintendent at a special board meeting Wednesday afternoon. Williams has been the superintendent of Selma City Schools in Alabama since 2017. She was an assistant superintendent in the Tuscaloosa City School district and high school curriculum and instruction director at Guilford County Schools in North Carolina. Prior to that she was a principal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

OPSB approves $300K superintendent contract

The Orleans Parish School Board unanimously approved a $300,000 contract for newly hired superintendent, Avis Williams, at its monthly board meeting Thursday night. Williams’ four-year contract will begin on July 11 and run through mid-July in 2026. Williams can also work for up to 20 days as a consultant before her contract begins, paid daily at a rate based on her approved salary, as the district works to transition to a new chief.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Judge threatens contempt for city officials over Phase III delays

A federal judge told attorneys for the city of New Orleans on Thursday that he is planning to give them a deadline to complete a FEMA report required as part of the process for building a controversial “special needs” jail facility known as Phase III. He said that if they don’t complete it on time city officials could risk being held in contempt of court, which could result in fines or jail time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Judge, DOJ, civil rights attorneys not buying city’s claim that FEMA is delaying Phase III

The United State Department of Justice and civil rights attorneys representing people locked in the New Orleans jail — both parties to the jail’s long-running federal consent decree — is accusing the city of New Orleans of unnecessarily delaying the construction of a controversial 89-bed medical and mental health jail facility and providing empty, misleading excuses for those delays in federal court last month. On Monday, the federal judge handling the matter indicated that he agrees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Public meeting scheduled on controversial Phase III jail facility

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement will hold a public meeting next week to discuss plans to build a controversial, 89-bed facility at the city’s jail to treat detainees with serious mental health and medical issues. The meeting will take place on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. It also will be televised on local access TV on Cox cable, channel 6.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
