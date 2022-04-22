Three charter groups to pilot ‘Early Warning System’

The NOLA Public Schools district is tracking four “active” cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, and 15 people are quarantining after contact to a positive case. This week’s report will be among the last including data generated locally. Beginning April 11, the district will be using data that schools report to the Louisiana Department of Health. According to district officials, that will include case counts by school, though LDH does not provide school case counts in its public-facing database, which reported 27 cases in Orleans Parish schools in its most recent data released last week. That report said that more than 50 percent of the cases identified in the report, which covers every parish in the state, were based on test samples that were more than a month old.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 28 DAYS AGO