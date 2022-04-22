Sterling man arrested on child pornography charges
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Joshua Robbins, 49, was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges, according to the Illinois State Police.
Investigators searched Robbins’ house in the 15000 block of Willow Court on Thursday, and said they collected evidence that led to three counts of possession of child pornography against Robbins.
He was booked into the Whiteside County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0